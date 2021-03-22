Las Virgenes Unified School District students returning to campus Monday for the 1st time in over a year

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of middle and high schoolers in the Calabasas area were set to return to school on Monday for the first time in over year.Three middle schools and two high schools within the Las Virgenes Unified School School District will be among the first campuses to reopen for in-person instruction in Los Angeles County, welcoming back some 7,000 students.The district will operate under a hybrid plan, where students will spend half their time on campus and the other half continuing to learn from home.A number of health safety protocols will be in place to bring students back. Children must complete a health screening before entering campus, undergo temperature checks, physically distanced desks and masks.The district's teachers aren't yet fully vaccinated, though many of them are halfway there. Some 1,000 educators received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine a few weeks ago at a clinic put on by the district.