back to school

Las Virgenes Unified School District students returning to campus Monday for the 1st time in over a year

By
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of middle and high schoolers in the Calabasas area were set to return to school on Monday for the first time in over year.

Three middle schools and two high schools within the Las Virgenes Unified School School District will be among the first campuses to reopen for in-person instruction in Los Angeles County, welcoming back some 7,000 students.

The district will operate under a hybrid plan, where students will spend half their time on campus and the other half continuing to learn from home.



A number of health safety protocols will be in place to bring students back. Children must complete a health screening before entering campus, undergo temperature checks, physically distanced desks and masks.

The district's teachers aren't yet fully vaccinated, though many of them are halfway there. Some 1,000 educators received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine a few weeks ago at a clinic put on by the district.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcalabasaslos angeles countyback to schooleducationcovid 19 pandemicstudents
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Inglewood kindergartners get a sweet surprise on first day back to school
Ventura County high school students returning to campus
Teachers, parents get free school supplies at IE drive-thru event
Back to school: Tips for transitioning back to the classroom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers approve deal to reopen LAUSD schools
SoCal rallies combat rise in anti-Asian violence
Family of Asian woman killed in Compton calls for hate-crime investigation
CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on the 101 freeway
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Video shows dad dropping daughter, 2, as zoo elephant charges
LAPD needs help looking for man accused of assault in Sherman Oaks
Show More
Suspect found dead in Perris home after deputy injured in shooting
OC's history-making congresswomen fight back against racial bias
Simi Valley police suspect drugs may have been delivered by drone
COVID vaccine: Rite Aid employees turn away 2 undocumented women
Big Bear bald eagle eggs: Expert discusses hatching process
More TOP STORIES News