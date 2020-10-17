LASD deputies shoot, kill man in Willowbrook incident

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies and detectives are swarming a neighborhood in Willowbook after a deputy opened fire, killing a man.The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of East 121 Street in unincorporated Willowbrook.The man, described by deputies as a suspect, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was on the ground outside a home covered by a sheet. There was no immediate word on what crime he was suspected of committing or what led to the fatal shooting.The incident remains under investigation.A crowd of people is gathering at the scene.