Approx 1:38 p.m, Compton Station deputy transported to local hospital with a gunshot wound after apparent unintentional discharge occurred at the station. Still confirming complete circumstances and deputy's condition. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 1, 2018

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was injured Tuesday after an apparent accidental shooting, authorities said.The deputy is in stable condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.The incident occurred around 1 p.m. at the Compton station, according to a tweet from the sheriff's department.The deputy, who has not been identified, was rushed with escorts to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood.Circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.