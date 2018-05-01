Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy injured in apparent accidental shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was injured Tuesday after an apparent accidental shooting, authorities said. (KABC)

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was injured Tuesday after an apparent accidental shooting, authorities said.

The deputy is in stable condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. at the Compton station, according to a tweet from the sheriff's department.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was rushed with escorts to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
los angeles county fire departmenthospitalshootingaccidental shootingaccidentComptonLynwoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News