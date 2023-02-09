Lawsuit alleges new deputy 'gang' forming in LA County Sheriff's Department

A new lawsuit alleges some Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are forming a new "gang" in the department's East L.A. station.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of a deputy who says he was abused when he refused to join the group.

The Sheriff's Department has not responded to the claim.

These alleged deputy gang groups are accused of violence and corruption.

As part of a campaign promise by Sheriff Robert Luna, he said he would address the issue within the department.