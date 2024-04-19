It all started when a woman claimed the suspect violated a protective order by showing up at her house, LASD said.

Bodycam video shows LASD shooting of man armed with knife who crashed Pontiac into patrol vehicle

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released body camera video and a detailed narrative of an incident in which deputies shot and killed an armed man who they say intentionally rammed the muscle car he was driving into a patrol vehicle in the Long Beach area.

Timeline of events

It all began on March 19 around 9:18 p.m. when deputies with the Lakewood Sheriff's Station responded to a home in the 15900 block of Indiana Avenue in Paramount for a restraining order violation, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies spoke with a woman who told them 40-year-old Jose Acosta showed up to her house and demanded he be let inside, violating a protective order.

Deputies saw Acosta driving an orange '70s era Pontiac near the woman's home. They followed him to the intersection of E. Artesia Boulevard and Downey Avenue in Long Beach.

Suspect crashes muscle car into LASD vehicle

At that moment, investigators said Acosta was stopped at a red light as three sheriff's vehicles pulled up behind him.

"As deputies prepared to conduct a traffic stop, Acosta suddenly put his car in reverse," said the sheriff's department. "Acosta accelerated backwards and crashed into the front of the deputy's patrol vehicle."

In bodycam video, you can see the moment the deputy's airbag deploys during the crash. Two other deputies were in another patrol vehicle next to him. When Acosta was still in his Pontiac, you can see him raising his hand.

That's when a deputy is heard saying, "He's got a knife in his hand."

Authorities said Acosta then got out the Pontiac and fell to the ground, still holding the knife in his hand.

"Hey! Drop the knife! Drop the knife," a deputy is heard telling him.

That's when authorities say Acosta stood up and charged at the deputies, prompting the deputies to open fire. Multiple shots were fired, according to the LASD video.

Investigation continues

Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after. The knife was recovered and booked as evidence. The deputy in the crashed vehicle was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries. No other people were hurt.

As the sheriff's department conducts its investigation, the district attorney's office will also conduct its own independent review.