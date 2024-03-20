Deputies shoot, kill allegedly armed man after wild muscle car crash in Long Beach

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies shot and killed an allegedly armed man who they say intentionally rammed the muscle car he was driving into a patrol vehicle in the Long Beach area.

The incident unfolded shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday after deputies responded to the 15900 block of Indiana Avenue in nearby Paramount for a retraining order violation, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect at the center of that violation drove past that residence. He was later located near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Downey Avenue in Long Beach, right on the border with Bellflower.

As the deputy pulled up behind the suspect, the man put the muscle car in reverse and deliberately crashed into the front of the patrol unit, authorities said.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured what appeared to be an early 70s Pontiac GTO on top of a Lakewood Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle holding a knife and charged at a them, according to the department. That's when two deputies opened fire.

The suspect, only identified as being 35-40 years of age, died at the scene.

A deputy was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained in the crash. No other people were hurt.