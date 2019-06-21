LASD releases video of deadly deputy-involved shooting in Willowbrook

By and ABC7.com staff
WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released video Thursday of a deputy-involved shooting that left a person dead and a second in custody in Willowbrook earlier this month.

The new footage was released just hours before the family of the man who was killed held a press conference.

Authorities say 24-year-old Ryan Twyman was under investigation for felony weapons charges and was found by deputies at an apartment complex near 132nd and San Pedro streets on June 6.

Video shows two deputies approaching a parked white sedan with guns drawn. That's when Twyman allegedly used his car as a weapon, prompting deputies to open fire, the department said.

Twyman was struck in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger,Dameon Lafell, was only slightly injured.

Family members at the press conference said their loved one didn't have to die.

"He was very respectful. Everyone loved him, his kids, his family, everyone," said Chiquita Twyman, the sister of Ryan Twyman. "We just want to see justice for Ryan because this isn't the first one, and it won't definitely be the last one."

A firearm was not recovered in the incident.

Neither deputy was injured.

A number of community activists are asking for transparency. Earle Ofari Hutchinson sent a letter to LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, asking to release the names of the deputies.

"In an investigation we need to know have there been prior complaints of misconduct, have there been prior incidents of shooting, the use of excessive force by these officers?" he said.

The sheriff released a photo and said the video was shown to the family and attorney first. He said in a statement: "I am sharing with the public as much information as possible without jeopardizing the investigation. Please keep in mind that multiple independent investigations are on-going in this matter."

The family says they don't want this to happen again to anyone. Their attorney feels this calls for the federal government to get involved and look at the sheriff's department's tactics.
