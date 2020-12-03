WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Wind Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Fire Weather Watch
Full Story
Latest updates on fires across SoCal
KABC
corona
orange county
california wildfires
fire
wildfire
firefighters
