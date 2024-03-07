Hollywood writer-producer Laurence Andries charged with drugging, raping man

Veteran Hollywood writer-producer Laurence Andries, who worked on "Blue Bloods" and "How to Get Away with Murder," is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a man.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who police say was raped by a well-known Hollywood writer and producer is sharing his emotional story because he and investigators are afraid there may be more victims.

"I believe that he drugged one of my drinks, took me to his place and then... I can't say the word. I'm sorry, I can't say it," said the man, who only wants to be identified as John Doe.

The criminal complaint against John Doe's alleged attacker, Laurence Andries, spells it out in black and white.

Andries is facing six felony charges, including sodomy, oral copulation and sexual penetration while the victim was unconscious by the use of a drug.

Andries - who has worked on numerous shows, including "Six Feet Under," "Blue Bloods," "How to Get Away with Murder" and "Supernatural" - was John Doe's mentor.

The military veteran and aspiring writer said he met Andries at a writers' program. They became friends.

That changed in June 2022 when they went out for drinks.

"I always made it very clear, like, I'm heterosexual, that's not me, OK," John Doe said. "I never even thought I had to say 'This (expletive) is never going to happen.'"

John Doe said his life as he knew it ended. He went to police immediately despite knowing he was putting his Hollywood career in jeopardy.

He's coming forward because he and investigators believe he likely isn't the only one to fall victim.

John Doe is sharing his story in hopes of helping others come forward.

"You still have a voice. He did not take that away from you," John Doe said. "You have power to use your voice to help to ensure that this doesn't happen to anyone else."

Andries is due back in court in April. If convicted on all charges he could face up to 12 years behind bars.

Anyone with information regarding Andries is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.