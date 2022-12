Thousands of LAUSD students show up at schools during winter break for Acceleration Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's winter break for the Los Angeles Unified School District, but that didn't stop thousands of students from showing up on campuses.

It was the district's first Acceleration Day, designed to help students catch up on classwork and complete their assignments on time.

The district contacted parents of at-risk students, urging them to enroll their children into classes for the first two days of winter break.