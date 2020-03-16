Coronavirus: LAUSD schools start closure lasting at least 2 weeks

Nearly 900 campuses will be impacted by the closure, which was announced Friday and will last at least two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent Austin Beutner said there were no confirmed cases within LAUSD. Beutner said he and school leaders were following the guidance from public health experts in making the decision.
Coronavirus: LAUSD to close schools amid COVID-19 outbreak
Forty family resource centers will be opened throughout the district to continue to provide care for families that need it starting Wednesday.
The LAUSD had already declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus.
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, 51% of school districts in California will be closed starting Monday, meaning roughly 85% of the state's students will not be attending classes.
