LAUSD students, staff head to COVID-19 testing sites ahead of first day of fall classes

By
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ahead of LAUSD's first day of fall classes on Monday, many students, teachers and staff headed to various district COVID-19 testing sites.

Everyone who will be returning for in-person instruction is required to take a baseline test within 14 days of going back to school, regardless of vaccination status. Once school starts, periodic testing will be conducted during the school day by mobile teams.

Confidential test results are then emailed.

Long lines formed at some sites over the weekend, including one at a Northridge middle school on Saturday.

The head of COVID-19 testing at Gardena High School said most people that showed up to get their test done are just happy about the return to campus.

"With the last school semester we had in the spring, there was still a limited amount of students that were allowed to come back and now with this coming school year, we're going to have everybody back," said Gabriel Alcantar. "So we're just working towards making sure everybody can get tested and everybody can get back onto campus.

All LAUSD employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, the interim superintendent said.



Meanwhile, all LAUSD staff members must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

According to the district, LAUSD will consider medical or religious exemptions from the vaccine requirement. For employees who fail to comply with the mandate, the district "may take disciplinary action, including but not limited to placement on unpaid leave and/or separation from service."

