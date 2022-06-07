Health & Fitness

Los Angeles Unified School District dropping its COVID-19 mass testing requirements

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District is dropping its mass testing requirements.

Starting June 13, and continuing for the new school year, the district will only test those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

The only exception, students "attending Early Education and Care settings will continue to test weekly with PCR testing through the end of their school year, which is June 30, 2022," LAUSD officials said in a statement.

All tests will now be done with take-home rapid antigen tests, instead of the old PCR tests.

"All school campuses will also continue to use the Daily Pass portal for daily health screening questions, monitoring rapid antigen test results and to notify you and your child if they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive," LAUSD said.

Although COVID-19 cases are rising again, the LAUSD says in-school transmission rates are low, and the risk to students and staff is minimal.

