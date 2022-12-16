LAUSD reports record-setting 4.5% increase in graduation rates from previous school year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Unified School District is reporting a record-setting graduation rate for the 2021 to 2022 school year.

The district says 86.1% of high school students completed their graduation requirements, heading to college or into a career.

That's a 4.5% increase over the previous year and a 7% jump from 2019.

"We are confident that early signs of success are beginning to manifest from the 2022-26 Strategic Plan and our vision of transforming Los Angeles Unified into the premiere urban district in the nation is being actualized,'' Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said in a statement.

"The Los Angeles Unified school community has demonstrated an indefatigable resiliency in the face of challenges from the pandemic, and this latest data point validates the progress we are making," he said.

More than 50% of graduates also met all UC and CSU requirements up nearly 2.5% from the prior year.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report