LAUSD to discuss resolution that would bring LGBTQ education to all schools

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education is set to meet Tuesday for a closed session to discuss a resolution recognizing Pride Month that encourages all schools to "incorporate lessons on the LGBTQ+ community in instruction."

The meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m.

The proposal also encourages the district to engage in "year-round efforts to provide affirmative support for LGBTQ+ students, families, staff, and the broader community, including the annual Out for Safe Schools campaign every October to promote inclusion, respect, and acceptance for LGBTQ+ students, staff, and families."

Last Friday, some parents protested the Pride Month school assembly at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood, saying it's inappropriate to teach Pride material to children.

They said the the LGBTQ+ topic is one that should be left for parents to teach rather than having it imposed on kids at school.

The concerns expressed by protesting parents last week led to accusations of bigotry and intolerance.

The tensions intensified last week with news that a small Pride flag that was on display outside a campus classroom was burned sometime during the weekend of May 20-21.

