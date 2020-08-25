LAUSD launches COVID-19 testing program for students and staff

"The ability to quickly isolate any occurrence and test those who may have come in contact should help keep schools open while mitigating risk to all at a school," Beutner said.
Testing starts this week for staff working at schools, along with kids enrolled in the district's childcare program.
Beutner says, for now, the district will keep a close eye on school reopenings across the country.
Meanwhile, the district has just received a $1 million donation from Nature Made to help pay for free lunches handed out through its Grab and Go food relief program.
