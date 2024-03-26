LAUSD, nonprofit build housing in Sun Valley for families facing homelessness

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District and a nonprofit developer have opened a new apartment complex to help district families facing homelessness.

Sun King apartments in Sun Valley will provide 25 units for families who are experiencing homelessness.

The project was built by the Thousand Oaks-based nonprofit Many Mansions in partnership with LAUSD.

"We had been speaking with the Los Angeles school district and they were telling us that many of their elementary-school kids had experienced homelessness," said Rick Schroeder, president of Many Mansions. "So they wanted and they urged us to do something to build housing specifically for those families with school-age children that were homeless."

Funding comes from state and city programs, including Proposition HHH, a housing bond measure approved by Los Angeles voters in 2016.

Many Mansions says the site is located with convenient access to public transit and freeways, and is within a half-mile radius of a hospital clinic, pharmacy and several schools.