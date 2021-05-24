Education

LAUSD rally held as some parents push back against UTLA's demands for masks, distancing

EMBED <>More Videos

LAUSD rally held as some parents push back against UTLA's demands

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Outraged parents rallied outside the Los Angeles Unified headquarters Sunday, pushing for inclusion in negotiations for this fall's school reopening.

Demonstrators said LAUSD, the country's second largest school district, should follow COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the L.A. County Health Department -- instead of the teachers' union.

United Teachers Los Angeles is demanding that mask-wearing and physical distancing continues in the fall.

The demonstration came a day before the LAUSD announced plans to fully reopen for in-person learning in the fall.

LAUSD to open for in-person learning 5 days a week, with option to continue remote learning
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest school district in the country, plans to fully reopen for in-person learning in the fall.



When students return, they will be on campus five days a week for a full day of instruction. Middle school and high school students will change classrooms for each class period, which hasn't been done in L.A. since March 2020.

Parents and students said Sunday that remote and hybrid learning has hindered development.

"Anytime you're in a structure, you have a tendency to stay focused, and our babies need to be focused on learning," said one parent. "They need to be focused on interacting with each other. These are the things that are going to be happening in the real world."

"I have ADHD, so it's especially hard for me. It helps me to focus more in an environment that is meant for learning," said student Fiona Austin.

Parents at the rally warned that school board members could face recalls if they continue to differ with families.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countyback to schoollausdonline learningcovid 19 pandemicstudents
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News