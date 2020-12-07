Coronavirus Los Angeles

LAUSD suspends in-person tutoring, childcare services as region sees rise in COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All in-person instruction and childcare programs for students within the Los Angeles Unified School District have been suspended as the region continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday.

LAUSD has been offering one-on-one and small-group tutoring in person for students but those services will now shift to online.

The district is also temporarily suspending childcare, which had been provided for the children of school-based employees and high-needs families, as well as athletic conditioning programs for student athletes.

These changes are expected to take effect by Thursday, Dec. 10.

"Because of the extraordinary high level of COVID-19 in the Los Angeles area, it is no longer safe and appropriate to have any students on campus," Superintendent Beutner said in a press release. "We will also be asking those who are currently working at schools to work from home if at all possible for the rest of the semester."

