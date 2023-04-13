LAUSD teachers union asks members to boycott faculty meetings until labor contract agreement reached

The Los Angeles Unified School district teachers union has asked its members to boycott faculty meetings until a labor contract agreement is reached.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School district teachers union has asked its members to boycott faculty meetings until a labor contract agreement is reached.

Contract demands issued by United Teachers Los Angeles include a 20% pay raise, smaller class sizes, and more funding for student mental-health services.

The district has said it needs to keep money in reserve for a rainy day, especially amid concerns over a possible recession.

Last week, thousands of LAUSD service workers overwhelmingly approved what has been described as a "historic" labor agreement.

Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 cast ballots on the proposed contract in-person and online from April 3-7. The agreement was reached March 24 following a strike that shuttered the nation's second-largest school district for three days.

That contract effectively met the union's demand for a 30% pay raise and also includes bonus payments, retroactive pay and fully paid health benefits.

UTLA joined the SEIU strike in solidarity, but have yet to reach a deal of their own contract agreement with the district.

City News Service contributed to this report.