LAUSD teachers union asks members to boycott faculty meetings until labor contract agreement reached

Thursday, April 13, 2023 5:14PM
The Los Angeles Unified School district teachers union has asked its members to boycott faculty meetings until a labor contract agreement is reached.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School district teachers union has asked its members to boycott faculty meetings until a labor contract agreement is reached.

Contract demands issued by United Teachers Los Angeles include a 20% pay raise, smaller class sizes, and more funding for student mental-health services.

The district has said it needs to keep money in reserve for a rainy day, especially amid concerns over a possible recession.

Last week, thousands of LAUSD service workers overwhelmingly approved what has been described as a "historic" labor agreement.

Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 cast ballots on the proposed contract in-person and online from April 3-7. The agreement was reached March 24 following a strike that shuttered the nation's second-largest school district for three days.

That contract effectively met the union's demand for a 30% pay raise and also includes bonus payments, retroactive pay and fully paid health benefits.

UTLA joined the SEIU strike in solidarity, but have yet to reach a deal of their own contract agreement with the district.

City News Service contributed to this report.

