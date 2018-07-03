Lawsuit alleging abuse at Virginia detention center to proceed

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit alleging abuse of immigrant teens at a Virginia detention center is set to proceed. (KABC)

STAUNTON, Va. --
A judge is set to receive an update on claims of abuse made by immigrant teens at a juvenile detention center in Virginia.

The move is in response to a federal civil-rights lawsuit filed on behalf of those immigrant teens who allege they were severely abused while in custody.

The suit claims several were bound, beaten and put in solitary confinement.

One child said he was left strapped to a chair, naked, for more than two days.

Lawyers for the detention center have denied all allegations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abuselawsuitimmigrationteenagersjudgeVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News