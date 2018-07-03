A judge is set to receive an update on claims of abuse made by immigrant teens at a juvenile detention center in Virginia.The move is in response to a federal civil-rights lawsuit filed on behalf of those immigrant teens who allege they were severely abused while in custody.The suit claims several were bound, beaten and put in solitary confinement.One child said he was left strapped to a chair, naked, for more than two days.Lawyers for the detention center have denied all allegations.