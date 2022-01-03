holiday travel

COVID-19 surge and weather conditions across US cause more flight cancellations at LAX

Cancellations and delays are happening all over the country, and a winter storm approaches the East Coast, more are expected.
By
LAX flight cancellations continue: 'Everybody's experiencing issues'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Travel troubles continued on Monday after a busy holiday season came to an end.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles International Airport saw about 130 flight cancellations due to COVID-19 and weather issues, according to the tracking site FlightAware.com.

Hundreds of passengers filled the airport, rushing for back-up plans.

Another wave of flight cancellations hit Southland airports on Sunday, with more than 120 flights canceled at LAX due to COVID-19 and weather issues.



"I was really planning on getting back to school today," said Maya Shindel, whose flight to Aspen, Colorado, was canceled. "We have finals this week and so I'm really frustrated with the level of stress I have now. Now, I have to get in contact with my teachers about what I'm missing."

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, airlines at LAX have canceled more than 70 flights and delayed nearly 90.

"I came here and got delayed," said Rowan Hall from Laguna Beach. "I have like a 3-hour layover. Not too excited about it, but roll through the punches."

Emerson Jacobson said he had a flight to London Monday morning with a connection in Washington.

"My flight to Washington got canceled at 1 a.m.," he said.

LAX isn't the only airport experiencing cancellations and delays - they're happening all over the country. Nearly 2,700 flights across the nation were canceled Sunday and thousands more were delayed.

Some have been lucky, but others haven't.

One traveler offered advice to those who may be experiencing the inconvenience:

"Be patient," she said. "There's long lines everywhere. Everybody's experiencing issues. You just have to roll with the punches and be flexible."

While weather issues played a factor in cancellations, staffing shortages caused by the latest surge in COVID cases is largely said to be the blame.

As a storm in the East Coast approaches, those cancellations and delays are expected to continue.

