Flight from LAX diverted to Kansas City due to an unruly passenger

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A flight from LAX to Washington D.C. had to be diverted Sunday afternoon because of an unruly passenger.Eyewitness News obtained a video that was shot by another passenger onboard that American Airlines flight that had to be diverted to Kansas City.The video shows what appears to be a person down on the ground at the end of the aisle inside the plane as officers check on the individual.The person who shot the video told Eyewitness News that the unruly passenger had tried to get into the cockpit moments before attempting to open a plane door.He says that's when a flight attendant used a coffee pot to strike the man several times.American Airlines released a statement saying:"We're grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers, and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism."