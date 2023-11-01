LAX hosts more than 1,000 high school students at Aviation Career Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 1,100 high school students from several districts including Los Angeles, Inglewood, Corona and more, attended the 8th annual Aviation Career Day Wednesday morning. Interim CEO for Los Angeles World Airports Bea Hsu said it's never too early to start thinking of your future, especially since LAX is so close to home.

"Having them have the exposure early, get an idea of what they could do and maybe get an idea of how they get their foot in the door and what kind of opportunities there are," Hsu said. "Having that early is really important."

"As someone who lives in Inglewood, we don't get offered a lot of opportunities," said Llanci Romero, a senior at Morningside High School in Inglewood. "Being here and having the opportunity to come here is really good to know all the things you can come learn."

When people think of careers at the airport they may think of pilots or flight attendants, but event organizers said one of the best parts of the career fair is that students get exposed to jobs they may not have even known about like, law enforcement, engineering or mechanics.

"I'm going into engineering so looking at this, I was like, 'Oh I can totally design the planes that would be flown and worked on,' which feels a lot cooler than just piloting or fixing," said Hayden Greenwalt, a junior from Corona High School.

"It's just been fun," said Jesse Millard, a senior from Corona High School. "Talking to like, a bunch of mechanics that have been here for like 30, 35 years with all of their experience and what they did, how they got in has been amazing."

Students got the opportunity to hear about real experience from people who work in various aviation careers. They were able to board aircrafts and experience first class, meet pilots, flight attendants, engineers and representatives from colleges.

"There's a lot of kids that don't know what they want to do with their life and junior and senior year are the most important years of your life for high school career," said Miah Ramirez, a Junior at Bell Senior High School. "I feel like this is the time to figure out what you want to do with your life. You may not be 100% sure, but at least you have options and we are very privileged to have those options here in California."

Facebook.com/abc7ashley

Twitter.com/abc7ashley

Instagram.com/abc7ashley