LAX now offering COVID-19 tests with results ready in 1 hour

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport can now get a COVID-19 PCR test with results guaranteed in less than hour, LAX officials announced Wednesday.
"We continue to see a strong demand for fast and accurate COVID-19 testing at LAX, which is helping passengers travel safely and opening up more destinations to them," said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports.
"By adding a one-hour rapid PCR test, LAX once again is leading the way in airport innovation and guest service, and providing travelers with access to dependable and accurate rapid testing solutions that meet their timing needs.''
The one-hour PCR tests were developed by Visby and cost $199. They are available at the Tom Bradley International Terminal and at ticket counters C01-C05 on the Upper/Departures Level from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
The airport encourages the one-hour test as an option for people traveling to Hawaii and international destinations that require a negative PCR test for travel.
People can also get $80 nasal-swab antigen tests from 9 a.m. to noon daily at Terminal 6 and Tom Bradley International Terminal, with results ready in 30-60 minutes.
The airport also offers $125 PCR tests at the Bradley terminal and Terminal 2, with results ready in three to five hours. The airport's on-site lab opened at the end of December across from Terminal 6, which allows travelers to get test results in a matter of hours, compared to in November, when results were returned in 24-48 hours.
Travelers who get tested at LAX will receive an itemized receipt to submit to their insurance providers for reimbursement, if covered.
Appointments can be scheduled here.
