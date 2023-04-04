Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport was evacuated for less than an hour after authorities evaluated an unspecified threat.

Terminal 3 at LAX declared clear after brief evacuation due to unspecified threat

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport was briefly evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to an unspecified threat.

Passengers and airport workers reported being moved out and redirected to Terminal 2 around 3 p.m.

Airport police did not immediately provide information about the evacuation and LAPD says their officers were not involved in the incident.

Passengers were returned to the terminal in less than 45 minutes and the threat was deemed not credible.

