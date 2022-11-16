LAX contract worker dies after accidental leak of carbon dioxide from fire system

A contract worker is in a medically-induced coma, fighting for his life following an accident at Los Angeles International Airport.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles International Airport contract worker has died less than two weeks after an accidental carbon dioxide leak left him in a coma.

Cris Abraham, 36, was one of four people working inside a utility room on Oct. 31 when carbon dioxide was suddenly released from the fire suppression system, displacing oxygen in the room.

The three others in the room were able to evacuate safely.

But the odorless gas caused Abraham, a married father of two, to go into cardiac arrest. Firefighters arrived wearing protective gear, got him to safety and performed CPR.

He was hospitalized in a medically-induced coma.

Abraham died on Friday, Nov. 11, according to Cal/OSHA.

The agency said Abraham was working for Brymax Construction Services performing brazing work in an electrical work at the airport that day. The automatic carbon dioxide fire-suppression system activated, exposing him to the gas.

Cal/OSHA has opened an investigation and has up to six months to issue citations if merited.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the Abraham family.

