LAX: Worker dies after equipment collapse at construction site near Theme Building

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A worker died Saturday morning after an incident that officials at Los Angeles International Airport described as an "equipment collapse" at a construction site near the Theme Building.The victim was identified only as a man.The collapse was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the 200 block of World Way, prompting a response from Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.The LAFD confirmed the man died at the scene but referred questions about the matter to LAX."Los Angeles World Airports' thoughts and prayers are with the person's family, friends and fellow construction workers during this horrible tragedy," LAX said in a statement.Traffic was redirected near the scene. There were no reports of flight delays as a result of the incident.The cause of the equipment collapse is under investigation.