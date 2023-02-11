Plane and passenger bus collide on taxiway at LAX, at least 2 injured

Plane and passenger bus collide on taxiway at LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An American Airlines plane and a passenger bus collided on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport, injuring at least two people.

The collision was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday at an unspecified area of the taxiway.

Two people - a tug driver and a bus passenger - were transported in an ambulance to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

It's unclear how the collision happened, but a large skid mark was left from the plane's tire, and the bus' windshield appeared damage.

Only a maintenance worker was in the plane at the time.

