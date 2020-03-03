LAX power restored after outage impact operations in multiple terminals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Power at Los Angeles International Airport and the surrounding area, including the Loyola Marymount University campus, was restored Tuesday afternoon after a brief but widespread outage.

The outage was first reported around 12:20 p.m. Airport officials said in a tweet that the outage was impacting operations at Terminals 1, 2 and 3.

LMU officials said the outage was impacting the entire Playa Vista campus and advised everyone to stay out of elevators.

About 30 minutes later, airport officials said the power was restored.

Information on what caused the outage was not immediately released.
