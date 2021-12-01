Suspicious item at facility near LAX cleared after bomb squad investigation

Eastbound Century Boulevard between Airport and Aviation is closed for a police response to a potentially suspicious item. Please use alternative routes and allow extra time in the area. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 1, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspicious item near Los Angeles International Airport prompted some street closures, employee evacuations and a response from police Tuesday evening.LAX's Twitter feed said shortly before 8:30 p.m. that item was cleared by police and roads would be reopening.An "anomaly" was observed through an X-ray on a cargo package at Asiana Cargo in the 5700 block of Century Boulevard around 6:15 p.m., prompting a response from LAPD bomb squad units, according to airport police.AIR7 HD captured a large police presence surrounding a cargo facility across from L.A. City Fire Dept. Station 95, just off of Century Boulevard.A number of people were seen being evacuated from the building. Groups were seen gathered in a nearby parking lot.LAPD said there was "no evidence of anything threatening, only non-explosive material."According to a tweet posted on LAX's Twitter feed, the eastbound lanes of Century Boulevard between Airport and Aviation were closed.Drivers were asked to use alternative routes as officers continued their investigation.