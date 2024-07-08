WATCH LIVE

Video shows shirtless, barefoot man running across tarmac at LAX

Monday, July 8, 2024 6:54PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video from LAX shows a passenger running across the tarmac near Terminal 4 after he became irate.

The incident happened early Saturday morning. Airport police say the shirtless and barefoot man was experiencing some sort of mental health crisis.

The department is reviewing the video, which appears to show an officer firing a Taser at the man. Eventually, he was tackled.

The unidentified man was arrested for battery against an officer. He was also taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

