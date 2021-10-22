travel

LAX launches pilot program for United Airlines travelers to pre-schedule TSA screening

The LAX Fast Lane program will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 90 days, ending on Jan. 18, 2022.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- LAX announced a pilot program Wednesday for United Airlines travelers departing from terminals 7 and 8 to pre-schedule a 15-minute window to go through the security screening checkpoint.

The LAX Fast Lane program will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 90 days, ending on Jan. 18, 2022. Spots can be reserved up to 24 hours before departure, and travelers must select a time frame that is at least an hour before the flight leaves

"At LAX, we are helping our guests control their journey from their own device, and this new pilot program leverages technology to provide passengers with a scheduled time to be at the TSA checkpoints," said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports.



"We thank our partners at United Airlines and TSA for their collaboration as we test a service that fits with our digital-first mindset and create a seamless, efficient journey from home to gate."

The pilot program is free and optional for travelers. Once a time frame is selected, passengers will receive a QR code to show at the security checkpoint, where they'll be allowed into a reserved screening lane.

Jonna McGrath, the managing director of LAX for United, said she hoped it would make traveling easier and save time for customers during the holiday season.

"We're thrilled to be the launch airline to work with LAWA and TSA to bring this option to United customers at LAX and in addition to our many other innovations like agent on demand and the travel ready center, we look forward to making the travel experience with United a breeze," McGrath said.

Those interested in trying the LAX Fast Lane program can visit flylax.com/fastlane.
