LA City Council racist marks: Police reportedly search home amid investigation into who leaked audio

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have reportedly searched the home of two people as part of their investigation into who leaked the audio of Los Angeles City councilmembers making racist remarks.

The Eagle Rock home of Santos Leon and Karla Vasquez was searched earlier this month, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

The two are married and worked at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor when the recording of the October 2021 conversation was made, according to a source that spoke with the Times.

The outlet also reported that Leon's computers were taken by police.

The leaked audio prompted outrage in the community, leading to the resignation of then-City Council President Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera, who was president of the Federation of Labor at the time. Councilman Gil Cedillo was also present during the remarks.

There were also calls for Councilman Kevin de León to resign, but he did not.