Ron Herrera resigns as LA County Federation of Labor president after leaked audio of racist remarks

Nury Martinez has resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council 24 hours after a leaked audio recording revealed her and Councilman Kevin de León making racist comments.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ron Herrera, the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, resigned to the federation's executive board on Monday after a leaked audio recording revealed he was involved in a conversation in which L.A. City Councilmembers Nury Martinez and Kevin De León made racist remarks.

Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, head of the California Labor Federation, confirmed to Eyewitness News that Herrera offered his resignation to the board.

The leaked audio from an October 2021 conversation became public Sunday when an anonymous user posted it on Reddit. In it, Nury Martinez was heard referring to Councilman Mike Bonin's Black son by a racist slur in Spanish and referring to his misbehavior during a parade by remarking "This kid needs a beatdown." Martinez resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council Monday morning.

The remarks were made during a conversation involving Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and Martinez, and Herrera.

