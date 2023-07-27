LeBron James thanks well-wishers after son Bronny's cardiac arrest: 'I'm so grateful'

Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses rates of cardiac health in young people and which warning signs to look out for in assessing heart health.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted about his son Bronny James on Thursday for the first time since his 18-year-old son suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at USC earlier this week.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," the elder James said on Twitter. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang"

Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode.

He was listed in stable condition on Tuesday, and patients who experience an unlikely cardiac arrest often undergo numerous tests over multiple days to determine the cause.

Bronny's 16-year-old brother, Bryce, posted a photo of the two on his Instagram story, along with a heart. Bryce James is also a top basketball prospect who already has received Division I scholarship offers.

LeBron James has repeatedly said that he even hopes to play in the NBA with Bronny, who couldn't join the league until the fall of 2024 at the earliest. LeBron would be entering his 22nd NBA season at that point - matching Vince Carter for the longest career in league history - with his 40th birthday looming in December 2024.

"My last year will be played with my son," James said. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.