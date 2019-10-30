LeBron James sends taco truck to thank first responders for Getty Fire battle

The Lakers star and his family evacuated their Brentwood home early Monday morning and have been staying at a hotel.
"More than anything my appreciation and loyalty to the first responders, those guys -- men and women -- are unbelievable, what they're doing and their bravery throughout this time," James said after Tuesday morning's team shootaround. "And any time you're dealing with such a situation like that, they're the reason why things can be a lot less worse than they possibly could be. So, it's an amazing job what they do and their commitment with what's going on right now."
The Getty Fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the Sepulveda Pass.
James said he and his family got a notification shortly thereafter and evacuated. They had some difficulty finding a place to stay at that time of the night. He said the first three hotels were full already but they were able to find space at the fourth.
He then got about two hours of sleep before heading out to Lakers practice Monday morning.
Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾♂️— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019
My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019
James is a fan of Taco Tuesday, posting several videos on Instagram celebrating the occasion. On this Tuesday, he showed his appreciation for firefighters and other first responders by sending some food their way.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said the gesture was appreciated.
"Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire," the mayor tweeted.