Former Sheriff Baca likely heading to prison after U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear case

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man who once oversaw the country's largest jail system is now likely heading behind bars.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has lost what is expected to be his last bid to stay out of prison.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal.

Baca was convicted in 2017 for obstruction of an FBI investigation into abuse at county jails, and sentenced to three years in prison.

He has been free while appealing that verdict.

But the high court's refusal to hear his case means he is likely out of options.

Now, it is up to a judge in Los Angeles to set a date for Baca to surrender and begin serving his sentence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentlee bacau.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News