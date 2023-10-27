First-of-its-kind multidimensional venue boasts 8 restaurants and experiences at DTLA's Moxy Hotel

Level 8 is taking nightlife entertainment to new dimensions with 8 distinct, themed restaurants and experiences all on one floor of Downtown LA's Moxy Hotel.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Jonnie and Mark Houston are no strangers to nightlife entertainment. They own several concept bars and restaurants throughout Los Angeles. However, Level 8 on the eighth floor of Downtown LA's Moxy Hotel is on a new level.

"We've been dreaming about this concept," said Mark Houston. "We're so ecstatic about being able to open up not one, not two, but eight venues all at once. It's the most ambitious project that I've ever seen."

"They're really bringing it all into one place, from music, food, performances," said guest Marin Padilla of Los Angeles. "It's exciting."

"It's all of our dreams come true. It's bringing all of our passions and travels around the world wrapped into one floor," said Jonnie Houston. "And in Los Angeles, to go from dinner to a lounge to a nightclub, you're jumping in an Uber and traffic is beyond normal. So we wanted to create an experience where you can come to the eighth floor with eight different concepts and you don't have to go anywhere. You could spend your whole night here."

For more information, go to: https://www.level8dtla.com/