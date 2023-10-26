Maine mass shooting victims latest: Youth bowling coach, local bar manager among those killed

Reena Roy has more on what we know about the victims of the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting so far.

Victims were shot at a bowling alley and bar and restaurant in Lewiston. The suspect, Robert Card, is still at large.

LEWISTON, Maine -- All 18 people who were killed in the the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night.

Twelve people were identified by authorities and family members on Thursday. Officials released the names and ages of the remaining six victims on Friday.

This handout from the Department of Public safety shows all 18 victims from the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting. Courtesy of the victims' families and the Department of Public Safety

If you're on our mobile app, click here to view the above in full

The shooting happened at a bowling alley and a local bar and restaurant, according to Maine State Police.

Seven people were killed at Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley formerly known as Sparetime, and eight people were killed in the billiards room at Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant. An additional three victims died at the hospital, authorities said during a press conference on Thursday morning.

The suspect, Robert Card, is still at large, authorities said.

MORE | New details emerge as search continues for suspect Robert Card

Here's what we know about the victims so far.

Tricia Asselin, 53

Tricia Asselin in a handout photo. Facebook

Tricia Asselin was confirmed as one of the victims who died at Just-in-Time Recreation, her brother, who asked not to be named, confirmed to ABC News.

Bill Brackett, 48

Victim Bill Brackett was also part of the gathering group of the local Deaf community playing cornhole at the bar, his family said.

Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40

Peyton Brewer Ross is shown in this undated file photo. Peyton Brewer Ross/Facebook

Peyton Brewer-Ross also was killed in the shooting, his employer Maine AFL-CIO said.

"Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family, friends & co-workers of Machinists Local S6 member Peyton Brewer Ross, who was killed in a mass shooting in Lewiston last night," the company said in a statement. "Peyton was a new father & loved by his community."

TAKE ACTION | Preparing your family for an active shooting situation

Tommy Conrad, 34

Tommy Conrad was confirmed as one of the victims by his father, Timothy Conrad to ABC News. He's survived by his 9-year-old daughter.

Vicky Roy told ABC News her brother loved golfing and bowling and bowled in a league once or twice a week.

Conrad was a new manager at the bowling alley, according to a Facebook post made by a member of the local bowling community.

Michael Deslauriers II, 51

Michael Deslauriers II is seen in this undated photo. Vicki Roy

Michael Deslauriers II was confirmed as one of the victims of the shooting by his sister to ABC News.

Vicky Roy told ABC News her brother loved golfing and bowling and bowled in a league once or twice a week.

"He had a knack for making people laugh. A lot of times my brother was quick to crack a joke when he really shouldn't," Roy said. "My brother was also very selfless. He would do anything for anybody."

Deslauriers had a girlfriend and three children, his sister said.

Maxx Hathaway, 35

Maxx Hathaway, 35, was confirmed as a victim of the mass shooting by officials on Friday.

Bryan MacFarlane, 41

Bryan MacFarlane, 41, was confirmed as a victim of the mass shooting by officials on Friday.

Keith Macneir, 64

Keith Macneir, 64, was confirmed as a victim of the mass shooting by officials on Friday.

Ronald Morin, 55

Ronald Morin, 55, was confirmed as a victim of the mass shooting by officials on Friday.

Joshua Seal, 36

Joshua Sea was confirmed as one of the victims by his employer, the Pine Tree Society, in a Facebook post.

Seal was the Society's director of interpreting services and an advocate for the Deaf community.

Arthur Strout, 42

Arthur Strout, 42, was confirmed as one of the victims killed at Schemengees Bar & Grill by his father, Arthur Barnard, to ABC News affiliate WCVB.

Barnard said he left 10 minutes before the shooting happened.

"I'm there with my son, playing a couple of games of pool, just laughing, some little nachos, couple of soft drinks and in that 10 minutes he's just gone," he told WCVB.

Strout was a father of five, Barnard said.

Bob Violette, 76

Bob Violette in a handout photo. Courtesy Cassandra Violette

Bob Violette was confirmed as one of the victims who was killed at the bowling alley his daughter-in-law, Cassandra Violette, to ABC News.

Lucille Violette, 73

Lucille Violette, 73 was confirmed as a victim of the mass shooting by officials on Friday.

Steven Vozzella, 45

Steven Vozzella was confirmed as one of the victims by his brother, Nick Vozzella, to ABC News.

According to his brother, he was part of a gathering group of the local Deaf community playing cornhole.

VIDEO: Father of bar manager killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting speaks out

Jason Walker, 51

Jason Walker, 51, was confirmed as a victim of the mass shooting by officials on Friday.

Joseph Walker, 56

Joseph Walker, the manager at Schemengees Bar & Grill, was confirmed as one of the victims by his father, Leroy Walker Sr.

His father told ABC News that his son attempted to go after the gunman but he was shot twice in the stomach.

Leroy Walker Sr. said everyone called Joseph Walker "Cueball" because he had his head shaved for years.

Aaron Young, 14

Aaron Young, 14, was confirmed as one of the victims who died at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley by his mother, Cindy Young, to ABC News.

He was killed alongside his father, William Young.

William Young, 43

William "Bill" Young, 43, was confirmed as a victim who died at the bowling alley by his wife, Cindy Young, to ABC News.

He was killed alongside his teenage son, Aaron Young.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates