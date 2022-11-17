New Lexus RX model SUV follows long line of best sellers

This fifth-generation RX series from Lexus offers new styling with some tweaks to smooth the shape out a bit.

It's the newest SUV from Lexus, the 2023 RX350.

And it's also got a significant place in Lexus history.

The original RX300 debuted way back in 1998, when crossover SUVs were just a niche segment.

Later, the subsequent generation RX was the first Lexus model to have optional hybrid power for the 2005 model year, something now available essentially across the brand's lineup.

Its structure is also lighter and more rigid than the previous version. Of course, it comes with all the latest technology, including active safety and driver assistance. And, new simpler touchscreen controls for the comprehensive infotainment system.

Base price for the new RX350 is $48,550.

One thing you won't find here: for the first time ever in an RX there's no V6 engine. Like a lot of brands, Lexus is moving to smaller engines for reductions in both fuel consumption and carbon emissions. This RX350 features a turbocharged four cylinder that still makes good power, though can be a bit noisy in acceleration compared to the smooth V6s in the previous four generations.

As before, the RX is available as a hybrid model, and soon, for the first time, as a plug-in hybrid. The PHEV model arrives next year.

Back when the original RX model came out over 24 years ago, there were only a handful of premium SUVs on the market. Since then, crossover models have become the dominant segment in the auto industry. And upscale crossovers make up a large chunk of that segment.

As evidence of that, the Lexus lineup of crossover SUVs has really grown over the years. There's the subcompact UX, the compact NX, the mid-size RX and soon the all-electric RZ model. And there are two more larger Lexus SUV models that don't fit into the crossover category, the GX and LX.

Through the years, the various generations of the RX have worn the crown of best seller for Lexus. And there's no reason to believe that that this latest one won't keep that streak going for many years.