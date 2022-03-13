St. Patrick's Day

LGBTQ+ group allowed to march in Bronx St. Patrick's Day parade for 1st time

EMBED <>More Videos

LGBTQ+ group marches in Bronx St. Patrick's Day parade for 1st time

BRONX, New York -- Members of New York City's LGBTQ+ community were able to show off their Irish heritage pride on Sunday.

The Throggs Neck St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Bronx included an LGBTQ+ group for the first time this year.



The Lavender and Green Alliance, which was founded in 1994 was created to give queer Irish people a place to celebrate their heritage within the LGBTQ community.

The alliance was recently denied permission to march in the Staten Island parade, which refused to allow any LGBTQ groups to participate.

On Saturday members of the alliance said they're happy to celebrate their immigrant history and heritage.

The parade kicked off around noon from East Tremont Avenue and Lafayette Avenue.

aRELATED | LGBTQ members denied participation in Staten Island's St. Patrick's Day parade
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang reports members of the LGBTQ community on Staten Island are vowing to continue fighting after being denied a chance to march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsthroggs neckthe bronxnew york citypridest. patrick's daylgbtqlgbtq+ prideparadelgbtq pride
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Patty or Paddy? What to know about St. Patrick's Day
Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day
Patty or Paddy? What to know about St. Patrick's Day
Krispy Kreme doughnuts go green for St. Patrick's Day
TOP STORIES
Over LA 100 firefighters battling 'major emergency' fire at Hansen Dam
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
Tom Brady says he's returning as Buccaneers QB next season
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
Pfizer's CEO says fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed
Show More
Firefighters battle large pallet yard fire in South Los Angeles
Latina History Day in LA shines light on Latinas making an impact
$50,000 reward offered in death of 13-year-old killed by stray bullet
Time to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time is here
Glendale kids set up lemonade stand to help children in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News