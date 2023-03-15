Chicago River goes green for St. Patrick's Day!

"Nobody does it like Chicago. St. Patrick's Day is the best here."

CHICAGO -- Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day and Chicago makes no exceptions! Every year, The Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 UA dyers the Chicago River green by using a secret orange dye.

The annual tradition began in 1962 and it brings thousands of people to the riverbanks and nearby streets.

We caught up with some attendees for their reaction:

"I've never been anywhere in the world with a St. Paddy's Day like this."

"I did not expect the river to be so vibrant."

"Everyone is green. Everyone is ready to have a good time. Everyone is ready to love and party."

"It's nuts. You got people everywhere in green, celebrating, maybe drinking a little bit. But, it's a very fun atmosphere."

