Disney Junior's Libby Rue shows us her go-to places in San Juan Capistrano

By Jessica Dominguez
Disney's Libby Rue shows us her favorite go-to places

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. -- Actress Libby Rue is the voice of "Alice" on Disney Junior's "Alice's Wonderland Bakery." When she's not working or in school, she loves visiting some of her favorite places in San Juan Capistrano. And on this day, she showed Localish around town.

First stop, Zoomars! It's a petting zoo for the community. A great family place to pet chickens, guinea pigs or Daisy the cow, as well as hop on a train ride.

"I love the guinea pigs because they're so fancy," said Libby.

"We have over 100 animals here. Our main attraction is our guinea pigs," said Monica Hernandez, the director of operations at Zoomars.

Then, Libby took us to Tspoons, a place where locals and visitors from afar get together to learn how to cook in a very fun, casual environment.

"We're at Tspoons cooking school in downtown San Juan Capistrano, we're recreational cooking school. We're open to the public. And we do one off cooking classes here. So, every night is a different theme. It's very fun," said Danielle Esparza, chef with Tspoons.

