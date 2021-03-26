plus life

Plus Life Episode 1: Live Your Best Life

LOS ANGELES -- In this episode, we're traveling from L.A. to London with a stop in Philadelphia to get some incredible tips in the kitchen from Chef Ted Torres, plus we talk with fitness instructor and single father, Marvin Telp about some easy and accessible at-home workouts, and stay tuned for a very special interview with Erasure's Andrew Bell, who talks about living with HIV and about the band's first new album in 2 years.

Join host Karl Schmid for all of this and so much more on this episode of Plus Life.

Click here to watch more episodes of Plus Life!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleshivlgbtqfitnesslgbtq prideworkoutcookingcelebrity cheflocalishplus life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal officials urge physical distancing while celebrating holy holidays
LA County officials warn of spring surge
Despite chaos, councilman calls clearing of Echo Park homeless encampment a success
'Stop Asian Hate' rallies held in Southern California and nationwide
New clues point to SoCal in manhunt for child killer
Biden receives high marks on COVID-19, lags on immigration, guns: POLL
Magic Mountain set to reopen next week. Here's what you need to know
Show More
Video: San Diego father chases thieves stealing from daughter's car
Teens accused in death of Moreno Valley boy are sentenced to probation
Jurors face burden in Chauvin's high-profile trial over Floyd death
Boulder police honor shooting victims with patrol car decals
Thousands of animals could die if Suez Canal remains blocked, NGO warns
More TOP STORIES News