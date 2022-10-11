Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach

The beaches and pier at Huntington Beach were shut down Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The beaches and pier at Huntington Beach were shut down Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.

The city of Huntington Beach announced the closure around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The closures came as rain and thunderstorms return to the Southern California region. A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountains.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.