Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The beaches and pier at Huntington Beach were shut down Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
The city of Huntington Beach announced the closure around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The closures came as rain and thunderstorms return to the Southern California region. A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountains.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.