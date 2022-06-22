Lightning strikes prompt lifeguards to close OC beaches from Newport Pier to Corona del Mar

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A lightning storm off the coast of Orange County on Wednesday morning prompted lifeguards to temporarily close a stretch of beaches from Newport Pier to Corona del Mar, officials announced.The shutdown was enacted "as a precaution while the storm cell moves through," the City of Newport Beach said in a tweet shortly before 9 a.m.Lightning and thunder continued to bedevil areas throughout Southern California on Wednesday, rattling some people awake while making for a wet morning commute in some communities, most notably in eastern and northern reaches of Los Angeles County.As the day progresses, conditions were expected to be generally warmand muggy, thanks to the monsoonal moisture."It's likely that most areas will end up 4 to 8 degrees above normal,'' according to the National Weather Service. "It will also be a little more humid, making the above-normal temps feel a little worse.''A chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue Tuesday evening asthe storm system moves off to the northeast. Calmer weather conditions are anticipated Thursday, with mostly sunny skies but a small chance of some isolated showers thanks to lingering moisture.