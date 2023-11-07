Investigators confirmed that Lily Collins was among the victims of the theft from lockers at a West Hollywood hotel and a yoga studio.

Actress Lily Collins among victims of theft from lockers in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a member of an organized crime group who allegedly stole jewelry and credit cards from a hotel spa and yoga studio in West Hollywood, with her victims including actress Lily Collins.

Investigators are searching for Andreea Catalina Rosca in connection with the two burglaries from lockers. They say she also carried a fake Washington state ID using the name Nicole Morri.

Investigators say Rosca is "associated with Romanian organized theft groups" and is known to travel the country committing similar crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Zeff with the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at (310)358-4033.

More information about the suspect is available from a sheriff's department bulletin here.

Investigators confirmed to Eyewitness News that Lily Collins was among the victims of the burglary but they declined to share additional details.

The 34-year-old is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and is known for films such as "Rules Don't Apply" and "To The Bone," and the Netflix series "Emily in Paris" among other film and TV roles.