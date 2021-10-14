localish

You've never had limes like these!

By Tim Sarquis
EMBED <>More Videos

You've never had limes like these!

Visalia, CA -- The Australian finger lime is unlike any fruit. Open it up and experience citrus caviar, perfect for your next dish or cocktail!

Shanley Farms based in Morro Bay, CA, is the largest grower of finger limes in California, with orchards in Visalia and Morro Bay. They're mostly known for their Morro Bay avocados, but also grow passion fruit, dragon fruit and coffee.

Finger limes are different from the typical sweet limes you get in the grocery store. Cut it open and you'll see what some call "citrus caviar", small pearls of citrus and lime flavor. Many enjoy finger limes over seafood, salads, tacos and even in cocktails.

You can purchase finger limes straight from Shanley Farms at ShanleyFarms.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaagriculturekfsnfruitbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Walt Disney World Fairytale Weddings
Did you know real mozzarella cheese is made from water buffalo milk?
You've never had limes like these!
Artist paints with lipstick to raise breast cancer funds
TOP STORIES
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of Susan Berman
LA city leaders call on Ridley-Thomas to step down after indictment
Family of victim in deadly West LA crash prepares for sentencing phase
Smuggler carries girl over border wall, abandons her in California
Officer shot outside South LA police station; suspect, 14, in custody
Medical experts answer your questions about children, vaccines
NYPD officer kills woman after finding her with partner, police say
Show More
Playoff series for the ages as Dodgers, Giants go to Game 5
10-year-old Texas boy dies after COVID-19 battle
California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons, Coast Guard says
Prince William: Before traveling to space, save the planet
Pomona Fairplex's emergency shelter closes for good next month
More TOP STORIES News