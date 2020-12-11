Arts & Entertainment

Lin-Manuel Miranda will write the music for Disney's 'Encanto'

"Encanto" will feature songs in both Spanish and English and will be released in theaters in November 2021
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
LOS ANGELES -- Lin-Manuel Miranda has signed on to write the music for Walt Disney Animation Studios' new animated feature "Encanto."

"Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home," Disney announced on Twitter.



The story centers on a young girl whose family possesses special powers but she does not.

The musical will feature songs in both Spanish and English and will be released in theaters in November 2021. It will be Walt Disney Animation Studios' 60th animated film.

"Encanto" is the latest collaboration from "Zootopia" directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-written and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith.

Miranda last worked with Disney for 2019's "Marry Poppins Returns." The "Hamilton" creator and Broadway superstar also wrote the hit songs for "Moana," and was nominated for an Oscar for the song "How Far I'll Go."

EMBED More News Videos

The Walt Disney Co.'s streaming plans shifted into hyper speed Thursday, as the studio unveiled a galaxy's worth of new streaming offerings including plans for 10 "Star Wars" series spinoffs and 10 Marvel series that will debut on Disney+.



The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisneymusic newsotrclin manuel miranda
RELATED
Disney confirms 'Hocus Pocus' sequel, new films 'Encanto,' 'Lightyear'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Details emerge about Lancaster father accused of decapitating his 2 kids
DMV announces suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests
Tommy Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62
LASD vehicle fatally strikes woman lying in street in South LA
Wisconsin court judge rules against Trump's election lawsuit
Woman charged in OC DUI crash that killed parents, hurt 3 children
Show More
Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
Photos released of SUVs seen near scene of 2019 La Puente shooting
Best meteor shower of the year coming Sunday
UCI doctor dispels COVID-19 vaccine rumors, encourages vaccination
BofA reveals it paid millions to 'double-dipping' EDD fraudsters
More TOP STORIES News